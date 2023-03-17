Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ciaran Brennan, says that he’s ‘absolutely gutted’ that his Swindon Town loan has been cut short.

The 22-year-old centre back joined the Robins on loan from Wednesday last year, and has gone on to play 21 times for Jody Morris’ side in League Two, the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy in 2022/23.

Brennan had been a regular for Swindon since the turn of the year, starting all but one of their league matches, but was forced off in the win over Harrogate Town late last month and has since been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a serious shoulder injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore has confirmed that he has now returned to Middlewood Road for his recovery, and he’ll be hoping to try and force his way into Wednesday’s plans for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enjoyed his time in Wiltshire, though, and following his departure the Owls academy graduate took to Instagram to say, “Absolutely gutted with the way it’s ended with the shoulder, but I loved every minute of my time at Swindon. Thanks to the staff, fans and my teammates that I had the pleasure to share the pitch & dressing room with - made some memories and friends for life. Good luck for the future.”

The Irish youth international has been highly-spoken of at Wednesday in recent years, and the plan now is to get him back fit again so that he’s able to fully partake in preseason before the 2023/24 season gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad