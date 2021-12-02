The 21-year-old entered into the last year of his Owls deal earlier this year, and headed out on loan to Grimsby Town in the National League without any agreement to extend it further than 2022.

And now, on the back of an impressive spell with the Mariners, The Star understands that a number of clubs have started to show interest in the young midfield man – and as things stand could potentially pick him up as a free agent at the end of the season.

Hunt has played 16 games for Paul Hurst as he solidified his place in the heart of Grimsby’s midfield, picking up a number of assists and scoring his first senior goal along the way.

The Owls academy graduate’s loan spell at Blundell Park will run until January, and while nothing has been confirmed regarding an extension, Hurst has previously stated that he’d be very keen for the youngster to see out the season in Lincolnshire.

Meanwhile, it’s thought that teams in both the Premier League and Championship are monitoring the youngster’s situation having been impressed by his showings – though the player’s first choice would be to remain at Hillsborough to play for the club he grew up supporting.

Wednesday still have time to fend off any interest locally even as Hunt approaches the last six months of his contract, however clubs from outside of England could approach the midfielder from January 1st.