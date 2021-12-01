Darren Moore was very unhappy with Sheffield Wednesday's performance against Hartlepool United.

The Owls were well beaten by Hartlepool United at Hillsborough, with a much-changed outfit being beaten 3-0 in what was an incredibly lacklustre display by a number of the players that were given the chance to play.

Moore made eight changes in total from the team that started the 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers, and he admits that they have to accept the criticism they get after a performance like that – telling the media that it was not one that he would accept as manager.

Speaking after the game, the Owls boss didn’t mince his words, saying, “We gave them a couple of goals, which was uncharacteristic of us, tonight… We never really recovered.

“We can’t accept that, we won’t accept that, and the players know we won’t accept that. We’ll try and fix what was so bad tonight, because when you play for Wednesday there’s got to be a certain DNA to you - and that wasn’t there tonight.

“I said to the players that they have to take the pats on the back when it’s good, and take it when it’s bad. And tonight was bad.”

He also went on to say that some rest days will now be turned into training days at Middlewood Road, adding, “What we can’t see from them is a performance like that again… That’s clear. Where there were going to be resting, now we have to work - because I can’t accept that. They know it as well, and that’s me being honest and real with everybody.

“What I will be saying is that if they put on a Wednesday shirt again then I don’t want to see that again. I don’t expect to see it again, and the fans certainly don’t.”