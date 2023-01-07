Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he felt Josh Windass gave a complete performance in the FA Cup win over Newcastle United.

The Owls ran out 2-1 winners in a special night at Hillsborough on Saturday, booking their spot in the fourth round thanks to a second half Windass brace in front of the 4,500 travelling Toon Army.

It’s now five goals in two games for the forward as he went into double figures with his 10th and 11th of the season in all competitions, and Moore thinks that he can ‘very pleased’ with his night’s work.

“I would say, since coming here, that was Josh’s most complete performance,” the Owls boss told the media. “I think we saw elements of the old Josh Windass. With his running off the ball, his power was good, and he’s got his eye in for goal. His second goal, he was in total control of it.

“He almost had his hattrick when he hit the crossbar, and he practices them in training all the time - it wasn’t a fluke.

“He can certainly feel very pleased with his performance tonight.”

Windass has now got 15 goals and assists for Wednesday across all competitions, and he’ll be full of confidence next weekend when they make the drip down to Wycombe Wanderers in their return to League One action.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game against Newcastle United. (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

The Owls could cut the gap on Plymouth Argyle to two points with a victory after the Pilgrims drew 0-0 with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.