Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore on why Newcastle United ‘win is for everybody’

On an evening drenched in emotion, a calm and collected Darren Moore made clear Sheffield Wednesday’s memorable FA Cup win over Newcastle United was a win for everybody connected with the club.

A special evening at Hillsborough saw fans and players come together to deservedly beat the richest club in the world, a side that came into the tie 15 unbeaten, with four clean sheets in their last five matches and third in the Premier League.

Though Newcastle made changes to their side - which included a £35m centre-half and a £59m striker – they emptied their bench of talent that would grace the squad of any team in Europe. But even after Bruno Guimarães poked home to reduce Josh Windass’ classy double, Wednesday held firm.

“I’m so pleased for everybody at the football club,” Moore said. “Everybody here at the club can enjoy that tonight. Everybody played their part.

A dfelighted Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

“We wanted to engage them high up the pitch and not sit back and we did that. The players carried that out excellently.

“When we scored the second the energy of the crowd drove the players on. They scored from a set play and you’re always disappointed with that but we stood resolute and managed to get a wonderful result and we’re into the fourth round.”

Moore spoke before the match to encourage Wednesday supporters to ‘be loud, loud, louder’ and they didn’t disappoint. Scenes after the match saw players embracing club staff members.

The evening was somehow reminiscent of the Arsenal League Cup win of 2015 – an occasion that sparked something special and and the best two seasons in the modern era. What odds a repeat?

“It was a special night for us all because of the level of opposition and what they’re doing in the Premier League,” Moore continued.

“To beat them on a night like this, the run that both teams have been on and the form that they’re showing, to score two goals? Really special.

