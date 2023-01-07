Sheffield Wednesday marched into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a famous giant-killing over Premier League outfit, Newcastle United.

A Josh Windass brace was enough on the night as the Owls defied the odds to beat a team that hasn’t lost since August, and extended their own unbeaten run in 90 minute matches to 18 games.

25,000 people made the trip to S6 – including 4,500 away fans – and the roof came off as Windass grabbed his second to put them 2-0 up in the second half after they’d more than held their own in the first 45.

Cameron Dawson kept them at bay time after time, but even he couldn’t stop Brazilian international, Bruno Guimaraes, from pulling one back from close range.

It made for a nervy end, but the thousands of Wednesdayites in the stands roared on their boys, and into the hat they go.

The best at both ends

At one end it was Dawson, at the other it was Windass, and while every other player on the pitch deserves credit for the role that they played on a bouncing night at Hillsborough, it was those two that got them over the line.

Sheffield Wednesday faced Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Moore’s decision to swap his goalkeepers before the end of the year raised eyebrows, but tonight was another justification for the Owls graduate as he kept their Premier League opponents at bay time after time.

His save in the first half to keep it 0-0 was the pick of the bunch, but there was a number in the second half as well, and it was so lovely to hear the Kop chanting his name once again.

At the other end of the pitch though, it was Windass that made the difference.

With VAR his first would’ve ruled out for offside, but we don’t have VAR here – so it wasn’t. George Byers’ turn in the build-up warranted a goal anyway.

There can be no qualms with his second, though, with the attacker finishing with aplomb after being slipped through by Michael Smith. A genuinely top class finish.

He was a lick of paint away from a hattrick as well after a tremendous free kick.

Mark McGuinness

If Cardiff City weren’t 100% sure about recalling him from his loan before, then they should be after this.

A lot has been said about McGuinness over the past few weeks owing to his fine performances in blue and white, but it’s looked increasingly likely that the game against Newcastle would be his last for the club.

He showed his class once more for large spells, and Moore will have some serious persuading to do if he’s to stand any chance of tempting the Bluebirds into leaving him where he is. Can’t imagine he’s too chuffed to be going back.

Here’s to you…

It was a small part of the evening, but it was lovely to see Atdhe Nuhiu back at Hillsborough to do the half time draw…

He was robbed of a proper goodbye due to Covid-19, but he got his chance – and a standing ovation – in front of a crowd that chanted his name for so many years.