Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 18-year-old made his first outing in senior Wednesday colours on Friday night as he started between the posts against Coventry City, and he had a solid start to life in the first team as he looked confident on the ball and made one fine save at the death to make sure the game ended 1-1.

Charles is highly rated at Middlewood Road having climbed up the ranks in recent years, and the Northern Ireland youth international was rewarded for his efforts with a long-term professional contract in October 2022.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With James Beadle cup-tied and Cameron Dawson injured, Danny Röhl opted to give the talented teen his Hillsborough bow in the FA Cup, and now the replay has been confirmed for next week - with Dawson possibly still out - he's set to get a chance to get a second game under his belt. His manager will be absolutely fine with it.

Speaking to The Star about Charles' debut, he said, “He made a good save, and did well today with his distribution, with his on ground ball possession, and he found good solutions... He was immediately there, he did exactly what I expect from him. He’s calm on the ball, he did well and showed self-confidence with the back four in front of him, and everybody had a good feeling.

"But if you’ve trained like he has in the last three months then you know the preparation is there and I think we can be happy that we have three good goalkeepers and a good group… It means we can improve and have a challenge, and this is fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday defender, Di'Shon Bernard, also praised the youngster, saying, “Pierce is really good, a really good player, and he shows it day in and day out with his distribution. I’m glad he got to show that today because he’s a a really good keeper, and he showed his shot-stopping too at the end - he saved us really.