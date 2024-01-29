Darren Moore has been dismissed by Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town after a run of just three wins in 23 games. The former Sheffield Wednesday boss took over from Neil Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium in September but he struggled to find traction in the role.

As such, with the Terriers sitting 21st in the Championship and three points above the relegation zone, the West Yorkshire side have made the decision to sever ties with Moore. The hunt has already started for his successor and Huddersfield will be keen to make an appointment quickly as they strive to pull away from the bottom three and put some distance between themselves and the likes of the Owls.

Former Sheffield United manager Warnock is among the favourites to return for a third stint as Town manager, while the likes of Paul Heckingbottom, Michael Duff, Nathan Jones and Wayne Rooney feature at the top end of Sky Bet's early odds list.

Here's a look at who the bookmakers think could be in the running for the Huddersfield vacancy. All odds from Sky Bet and correct at the time of writing.

1 . Nigel Pearson - 20/1 Pearson has been out of work since leaving Bristol City earlier this season. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2 . Frank Lampard - 20/1 Lampard does have experience of managing in the Championship and he took Derby County to the play-off final back in 2018-19. Photo: Stick To Football Photo Sales

3 . Mark Warburton - 16/1 The former Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest manager hasn't coached since leaving Huddersfield's relegation rivals QPR in 2022. Photo Sales