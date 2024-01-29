Sheffield Wednesday confirm season ticket price increase as sales begin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesdayites have been given just over a week to take advantage of the first phase of sales before the second phase begins on February 8th, with prices increasing by between £65 and £95 compared to the first round of sales a year ago.

As previously mentioned, the cheapest adult early bird season ticket - on the Kop - is up from £395 to £460, while the most expensive in 2023/24 (South Stand) is up from £535 to £630. Concessions can get on the Kop for £260, while U17s (£75) and U11s (£23) in the Grandstand are the best value for money and remain the same as last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third phase of ticket sales will begin on February 23rd, by which time Kop tickets increase to £510 for full-paying adults and on the South Stand to £720. Bought now a fan on the Kop gets value of £20 per home game, between February 23rd and March 8th that changes to just over £22 per game.

Here are the full prices:

The club said in a season ticket FAQ that people would be on hand to help anyone looking to buy one, saying, "Ticket Office Staff are on hand to help with any queries supporters may have but we advise that the Ticket Office may be extremely busy during the current phases of sale and we will endeavour to deal with each query as quickly as possible."

It was also confirmed, as you'd expect, that there will be no change in price should Wednesday drop down into League One at the end of the current campaign, while the V12 Retail Finance option is also available for those who want to pay off the ticket over a period of time.