Plymouth beat Wednesday 3-0 twice at home last season in League One and in the FA Cup, however the last meeting of the two sides finished in a 4-2 victory to the Owls at Hillsborough.

On Saturday the sides meet at Home Park once again, and the Pilgrims boss – who is hoping for a sold-out affair – says they know exactly what to expect from Darren Moore’s Wednesday outfit.

He watched his side come from 2-0 down to beat Derby County 3-2 in their last game to move up to third, one place above the Owls, and he thinks they’ll need to be as good, if not better, on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Schumacher said, “We’re playing against another top team in Sheffield Wednesday who should be up there at the end of the year. It’s going to be a really hard one, but it’s one we are really excited for it as well.

“Last year we played them four times, so we know a lot about each other. We know the system they are going to play, we know the quality that they have throughout their squad, and they will know the strengths we possess as well. I’m sure they’ll be prepared for it, they’ll understand that they are coming down here and how much of an impact our crowd can have…

“They’ll want a reaction. Darren Moore and their staff will want a reaction from their players, because that’s what we would ask for as well, when you’ve been under par.

Sheffield Wednesday had two miserable trips to Plymouth Argyle last season.

“What we can do as a staff, and what we will ask our players to do, is to keep getting better, keep trying to improve on last week’s result and performance, because you are going to need to play as well, if not better, to beat Sheffield Wednesday.”

The two sides will face off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon as they both look to close the gap on Ipswich Town and Portsmouth at the top of the League One table.