Potential return date set for Josh Windass at Sheffield Wednesday – plus Ciaran Brennan latest

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, could make his return to action for the Owls against Fleetwood Town.

By Joe Crann
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 4:30 pm

It’s been a difficult campaign for the Wednesday attacker as he battled with injury concerns over the course of the campaign, but he’s still played his part in chipping in a few goals for Darren Moore’s side - even if it wasn’t as many as he’d have liked.

Now, with the business end of the season upon us and Wednesday pushing for a spot in the Play-Offs, it’s been confirmed that the 28-year-old is on the brink of making his latest comeback.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson lift - good news on Harlee Dean's Owls avai...

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Owls boss said, "We will assess him next week. We will look at him for the Fleetwood and Portsmouth games… I am not saying he will be involved in them but he may put himself in a position where he may be considered for those games but we will wait and see.

"He has got back into training now and there are things we want to see him do in training before we consider him. He will get through the volume of work he needs to do and we will assess him over the next week.”

Meanwhile, regarding Ciaran Brennan, who has been out of action for a bit of time now, Moore has confirmed that he’s closing in on a return to action.

“We think Ciaran will start training next week,” the Owls boss said. “It has been a lengthy process with him but he will get on the pitch next week and start training outdoors. He has progressed well.”

Josh Windass could return for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Fleetwood Town.

Wednesday star ruled out - may not play again this season for Owls

Ciaran BrennanJosh WindassDarren MooreFleetwood Town