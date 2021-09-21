Potential exit on the cards for Sheffield Wednesday defender as new club shows interest

The Star reported recently that National League outfit, Chesterfield, had shown an interest in the 21-year-old centre back, but it’s now understood that their division rivals are keen to try and get a deal done.

Brennan has risen up the ranks at Middlewood Road since joining back in 2013, and has continued to grow in stature following the signing of his first professional contract in 2018. He was given another year earlier in the summer, but there was always a desire for a loan move away in an attempt to get him playing more senior football.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Republic of Ireland youth international put in an assured performance in the Papa John’s Trophy late last month, and Darren Moore was full of praise for the youngster – admitting later that they were looking to try and get him playing elsewhere, but only if the opportunity was right.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Altrincham, it’s thought that The Magpies are trying to get a deal done for the centre half that would see him make the move to Meadow Lane on a temporary basis.

Ian Burchnall, who has guided his side to fourth place in the National League after a seven-game unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign, is known to be on the lookout for a potential new central defender, and Brennan may well fit the bill.