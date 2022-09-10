The Owls were due to play Plymouth on Saturday afternoon as they looked to try and leapfrog the Pilgrims in League One to take over third place – however the game was eventually postponed out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II following her passing earlier this week.

It means that Wednesday will only return to action on Tuesday night at the earliest, which allows extra time for players such as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to get back in contention before their next game, while – depending on the rearranged date – the likes of Ben Heneghan could return to action to face their fellow promotion-chasers. Both picked up injuries in the Carabao Cup win over Rochdale.

The Owls’ other injury concerns right now are Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran, however it remains to be seen when they will be back in contention.

Meanwhile, like the rest of the EFL, Wednesday are taking part in a media blackout until Monday afternoon, with their last posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram being a message of condolence for Her Majesty and confirmation of the postponement of the weekend’s fixtures.

There has been no official word yet from the club with regards to what will happen to those that had tickets for Home Park on Saturday, however the likelihood is that they will be valid for the fixture whenever it is scheduled once again.

As things stand the Owls will return to action on Tuesday night away at Morecambe.