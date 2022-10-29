Moore made five changes and shifted to a back four at Hillsborough on Saturday, with the Owls boss opting to go for a front three as Mallik Wilks and Callum Paterson came in either side of Michael Smith.

Wilks got a goal and assist, and Paterson played a big part in the win, justifying their manager’s decision to mix things up.

Moore, who now sees his side three points off the automatic places, said afterwards, "It's not the first time I've done it, it won't be the last time. We've made five changes, no problem.

"We're always detailed in our work so whoever comes i always understands their roles and responsibilities in this game. It's a team and a squad effort so I wasn't really fussed with the changes.

"What I was pleased with was the gameplan of playing three lads up top worked a treat… The shorter squad has more versatility and we knew how Burton would set up and the problems we could give them off the back of it. I just went with an extra attacker and got after them.

"It proved really pivotal, took the game away from them and pushed them back.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru celebrates with Mallik Wilks during Sheffield Wednesday's win.

"Every time we went forward we looked like we were going to score, every time we put the ball in the box we looked like we'd get on the end of it.”