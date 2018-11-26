Positive Jos Luhukay sets Sheffield Wednesday target ahead of vital Bolton Wanderers duel

Manager Jos Luhukay has challenged his Wednesday team to record a first home league clean sheet of the season when they host third-from-bottom Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

No Championship side has conceded more goals (32) than the Owls this term. They have only kept one shut out in 18 attempts, producing a resolute, gutsy performance at Sheffield United before the international break.

Although Bolton have struggled for goals in recent months, Luhukay expects a stern test from Phil Parkinson's side.

Michael Hector primed for ‘biggest game of the season’

"Bolton have their own structure, way to play and philosophy," said Luhukay, whose team have gone six matches without victory. "We know they are a physical, strong team with a lot of experience.

"They are a team who fight hard for 90 minutes to get a good result. They have also not been effective in offensive positions but they have quality.

"It's for us to try to get a clean sheet and hopefully we will take our chances."

Luhukay, who has conceded expectation levels were "maybe too high" heading into the 2018/19 season, has rejected claims that the Bolton fixture represents the biggest match of his Owls reign.

The Dutchman, appointed Wednesday boss last January, said: "We play a normal game in the Championship and we will try to do everything we can to win the game.

"We are in November and after the Bolton game we have many games.

"There are periods and moments in the season that are very positive and you have periods and moments that are not so positive so we must live with that."

Jos Luhukay vows to fight on as Sheffield Wednesday look to stop the rot.