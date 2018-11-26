Jos Luhukay vows to fight on as Sheffield Wednesday ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​look to stop the rot

Less than 48 hours after the Owls' latest Hillsborough reversal, Jos Luhukay cut a relaxed figure as he faced the local media at the club's Middlewood Road training complex.

If the Dutchman is feeling the heat after a six-match winless run which has seen Wednesday slip to 17th in the Championship rankings, he hid his emotions well.

Luhukay has received widespread criticism for his decision-making in recent weeks. His personnel and tactical changes have, undoubtedly, contributed to the Owls' alarming dip in form.

Yet Luhukay is adamant he remains the right man to turnaround their fortunes.

When asked how he handles pressure, Luhukay broke into a smile and replied: "The key is not reading social media and newspapers!"

All eyes will be on Luhukay and his Owls team when they lock horns with fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers tonight. Anything less than three points will further ramp up the pressure on Luhukay.

But the former Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach chief has shrugged off talk over his future before the crunch clash with third-from-bottom Bolton.

"I'm not thinking about that (my future)," said Luhukay. "I am only focused on the Bolton game and that's it.

"You must have 100 per cent focus and concentration for the games. Everything else after that is not important to me.

"Everyone knows in football that when the results aren't positive, the manager is always in the spotlight.

"But I've been in football long enough to handle that.

"It's very important that you have stability and look positively to the (Bolton) game.

"I know that nobody helps you from outside. We can only help ourselves by putting in a good performance and winning the (Bolton) game.

"When you are winning games, everything will be in a calmer situation."

He accepts their progress has stalled. One point from the last 18 has left the team looking nervously over their shoulder and a large section of the Wednesday fan-base has called on the club to dispense with Luhukay's services.

He said: "The team were not very successful when I came in and now it is maybe the same situation as one year ago.

"We must try to handle that.

"I am the manager and I must have responsibility for that."

Luhukay, though, is not a quitter.

"I run not away," he said. "I will fight for good results, good performances and success for Sheffield Wednesday.

"I cannot do more.

"We try to give our best to come back in a positive way.

"When we do it all together, I think we always have a chance and Bolton is the next chance for us to stand up. Let's see how the quality from this group is."

Despite their slide down the table, Luhukay is refusing to panic.

He said: "When you are losing games, it looks like everything is not really good.

"I must try to think positive. Everything that we are doing is not so bad.

"I think the team played very well last Saturday. We didn't give Derby many chances away but they were high effective.

"We made two mistakes where they scored two times and it was enough to win. We also had our chances to win but when you don't take your chances you can't win games.

"We know what we must do better.”

Luhukay is right. Wednesday must improve, starting against Bolton side who have lost six of their last eight matches. Their last win came at home to Derby County on September 29.

"Every game is important, not just Bolton,” stressed Luhukay, who has no new injuries to contend with as the Owls search for a first home victory since August 25. "There is a long way until the end of the season.

"We know what we have to do against Bolton and it's important we do everything we can to try to win the game.”

Liam Palmer, Jordan Thorniley, Matt Penney and Steven Fletcher are pushing for starts, with Luhukay poised to shuffle his pack. It is also conceivable that Luhukay may revert to the 3-5-2 formation which served them well at Sheffield United before the international break.

