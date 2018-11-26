Sheffield Wednesday centre-half Michael Hector primed for ‘biggest game of the season’

Defender Michael Hector is ready for the biggest match of Sheffield Wednesday's season as the troubled Owls prepare to take on Bolton Wanderers.

The Owls lie just three points above the Championship relegation zone after six matches without a win.

Tomorrow Jos Luhukay's side entertain third-from-bottom Bolton seeking a first home victory in over three months.

When asked if Bolton is the biggest match of the campaign so far, Hector told The Star: "Definitely. We need a very big performance and we need a positive result. We need to stop the run we are on at the moment.

"The players are fit and raring to go. Every game we go into looking to win. Saturday was the same. We wanted to win and we felt we could win.

"We put pressure on ourselves to win the next game and Bolton is that game. For us, it is a very important game.

"Especially at home, we need to get a win at home. We haven’t had one for a while. We need that positive result."

Chelsea loanee Hector is refusing to underestimate the threat Bolton will pose.

"Bolton will make it a physical game," he said. "They will fight for their lives. They will press and then sometimes they may sit in and defend.

"A big physical side and they will be in our faces for 90 minutes. That is how their manager wants them to play."

Although his and Wednesday's form has been up and down, Hector insists he is loving life at Hillsborough.

He said: "I have played well but made some mistakes that have led to goals. I am enjoying my time here and I give 110 per cent. The little things have crept in but I feel confident in myself.

Luhukay, under increasing pressure after the Owls' poor sequence of results, is hopeful Steven Fletcher will be fit to face Bolton. The striker sat out the weekend defeat to Derby after returning late from international duty.

