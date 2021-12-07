The 25-year-old midfielder, who joined Sheffield Wednesday from Swansea City in the summer having spent the second half of last season on loan at Fratton Park.

Byers made only three starts there, though, making 15 appearances.

“George has technical ability and some technical quality above the level for sure, he’s a good player,” Cowley told The News.

“He can create goals, score goals and I see him as an eight, but what was unfortunate for George was the system he needed to play in.

“Probably you need the right number nine which can play up there on their own.”

Brought in as one of a raft of new midfielders in the summer, Byers has played only eight times across all competitions for Wednesday with injury having decimated his early days under Darren Moore.

But he is back fit and available for this evening’s trip to Fratton Park for what Moore himself has described as a ‘heavyweight’ clash between two of the biggest clubs in the division.

Further explaining the tactical dilemmas that didn’t afford Byers a more regular spot in his Portsmouth side, Cowley said: “If you want to play 4-3-3, then you need the number nine that allows you to play that with a six and two eights.

“He can play the 10 role, but I don’t know if he has the penetration for us in that position.

“We like our 10s to be more of a forward player rather than a midfielder. I don’t like midfield players playing the 10, sometimes you have to, but it’s not a preference for me.

“I saw him as an eight and, if Ellis Harrison had been fit, then he’s the nine that could probably play up there on his own and work with George.