The Owls underwent a major overhaul over the summer as a number of big-name players made their exit from Hillsborough, but there have also been some important players that have put pen to paper in 2021 – including Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa and, most recently, Liam Palmer.

Now, with the new year approaching, Moore will be starting to think about who is in his plans for next season, but also who he feels hasn’t quite done enough to earn a new deal at Hillsborough.

Wednesday have enough players out of contract in July to create an entire XI, while several of their younger players who are part of the U23 setup will also have question marks over their futures at the club.

Looking at the XI below, how many do you think should get an extended stay in Sheffield?

1. Joe Wildsmith The goalkeeper has been at Wednesday since he was a kid, but now his contract is expiring and there are very real questions as to whether he'd be offered a new deal or not. Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Ciaran Brennan Young Brennan has had a few opportunities to show what he's capable at senior level, but as things stand there's no contract in place beyond the end of this season. Many fans have voiced their desire to see him stay. Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Chey Dunkley Dunkley's recent performances have done his chances of a new deal no harm whatsoever, and it's safe to say the most of the fan base would be keen to see him offered an extended stay based on current form. Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Sam Hutchinson The experienced Owls man will see his deal expire come July, and his current injury situation has led to questions about his future. He's still a firm fan favourite though. Photo: Steve Ellis