Both Wednesday and Pompey could potentially climb back into the Play-Off places on Tuesday evening when they do battle at Fratton Park, and as two former Premier League clubs it is a game that has been chosen for TV.

Danny Cowley’s side are unbeaten in seven league games going into the tie, while Moore’s Owls haven’t lost in the league since the start of October – 10 games ago. Both, however, go into the game on the back of poor cup results, with the hosts being knocked out of the FA Cup by Harrogate Town and Wednesday falling in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Moore is hopeful that there will be no hangover from that encounter, but did admit that his side were going to have to be at their very best if they’re to get something down on the south coast.

Speaking after Wednesday’s disappointing defeat to Hartlepool United, he told the media, “It’s two heavyweights in the division going head-to-head… It’s live on TV, and it’s a great advert for League One. That bodes well for the neutrals, but for us it’s about focusing the team and getting ready. We need to make sure our momentum in the league continues.”

He went on to say, “They’ve done superbly… And over the last four or five weeks they’ve really turned a corner in their performances.

“You’ve got two teams who are in banging form in the division. Portsmouth have tightened up, are scoring goals and are playing some aggressive football.

“But we’ve shown a resilience in the league, and we’re looking to continue our league programme. It’ll be a tough game, and we know going down there that we’ll have to be at our absolute best.

“We’re hoping that we’ll get one or two off the injury table, one or two players that’ll be really important to get back.”

Wednesday and Portsmouth face off at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening in their first meeting since back in April 2003 – a match that the Owls won 2-1 thanks to goals from Ashley Westwood and Michael Reddy.