Sheffield Wednesday system hint with big Portsmouth clash on the horizon

Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore has spoken about their system for the upcoming campaign.

Wednesday look set to stick with the 3-5-2 formation that almost saw them secure promotion out of League One last season, with Moore having brought in central defenders to help bring balance to the side when it comes to their defensive options.

Moore may look to switch to a back four at various points over the course of the campaign, which he does have the players to do, however his latest comments suggest that it’s going to be the 3-5-2 that remains central to his big plans for success.

Speaking to the media, Moore explained, "I think because of the new players that have come in, it's about sticking with the system and getting them used to it.. Some of the players have played in a four at their previous clubs, so they know how to do it, but it's about getting them used to this system. If we had to flip back to a four, it would need work and some smoothing over, but we feel there will be adequate time we can work on that.

"You may not have seen it in the preseason games but certainly we'll be doing it on the training ground to work on things going forward."