Port Vale boss respects strong Sheffield Wednesday side that ‘can hurt you’

A big crowd is set to descend on Vale Park this weekend as the two sides go into battle in League One, with the Owls taking 3,700 supporters along for what they hope will be another victory on the road.

Clarke, who has overseen a solid start to the 2022/23 campaign this season, has spoken of his respect for this weekend’s visitors, and also gave some insight on what it’s going to take for them to get a result.

“We respect Sheffield Wednesday as a club,” he told the club’s official website. “They have a great manager and when I looked at it the other day I think nine of their starting XI against Wycombe had won promotion out of the Championship or League One, so they are an experienced team and know what it takes to be successful.

“There are all sorts of ways to try and win football matches; in an ideal world, we will be pressing high, winning the ball, looking after the ball and creating many opportunities.

“We need to be respectful of the fact the team we are playing against can hurt you and we need to make sure we are structured sound defensively… They are things we have been working on as well as working on how we cause them problems, which is something I am sure they will expect.

“It will be a tough test but, like we say, these are the games you look forward to.”

