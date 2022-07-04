Nathaniel Mendez-Laing explains Sheffield Wednesday snub call after cryptic social media post

The 30-year-old, who joins the League One club alongside his former Owls teammate Joe Wildsmith, last month posted a cryptic message on social media suggesting Wednesday had not yet formalised a contract offer. The message was swiftly deleted.

Mendez-Laing and Wildsmith were two of several players unveiled as Derby signings over the weekend after David Clowes’ purchase of the club was ratified and registration embargoes lifted.

Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has signed for Derby County.

There had been initial interest from the Championship in the former Cardiff City attacker earlier in the summer – The Star understands that Wigan Athletic was mooted as a possible option – but Pride Park is his next destination as the East Midlands club look to build a squad capable of building promotion.

“I am buzzing to get the deal over the line,” Mendez-Laing told Rams TV. “I think it has been in the shadows for a little while now. I am glad the club has got it's situation sorted so I could finally get it done.

“There has been interest from elsewhere but I think once I heard of Derby’s interest, it was something I wanted to keep in touch with.

“I don’t live far from here and I feel very settled. It was something I really wanted to do. I want to get going now.”

Mendez-Laing played only 17 matches for Wednesday across a solitary season in which he joined in November and re-signed after an initial short-term deal came to an end in January.

Expanding on his decision to sign for Derby, he said: “It ticks all the right boxes for me. It’s the first time I’ve seen the training ground and it’s probably the best training ground I’ve been to.