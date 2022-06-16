We can reveal that defender Jack Hunt, now into his second spell with the club having made a return last season, is set to extend his time at Hillsborough for another year at least after positive talks took place this week.

The 31-year-old right-back played 46 times across all competitions last season, registering his first and second Wednesday goals while racking up six assists.

It comes over three weeks since Wednesday published their ‘released and retained list’, which stated they were set to enter into extension negotiations with four players – Hunt, Joe Wildsmith, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Massimo Luongo.

Reports that back-up goalkeeper Wildsmith is set to leave the club are believed to be true, a decision that brings to an end a long career with the Owls and that leaves David Stockdale and the returning Cameron Dawson as their senior goalkeeping options.

Decisions around Mendez-Laing and Luongo remain something of a mystery, with Mendez-Laing having posted a a cryptic post on his social media on Thursday afternoon. The Star understands finalised deals for at least some of the quartet were only formally lodged in the last fortnight.

Confirmation of Hunt’s decision to stay on at S6 will be seen as a huge boost to manager Darren Moore, who is understood to be keen to get as many of his squad settled and through the door before that return to Middlewood Road next week.

The Yorkshire-born wing-back, a senior figure in the changing room, made no secret of his desire to stay on at S6. Speaking to The Star back in May, he said he wanted to extend his contract and that he saw promotion to the Championship as a personal duty – if not last season then the one that lies ahead.

“It was well documented I didn’t want to leave and so when I came back I felt as though there was a little bit of unfinished business there,” he said.