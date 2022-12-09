Many Sheffield Wednesday fans are bracing themselves for news on the Owls’ long trip down to Exeter City – and one game in the division has already been called off.

Nearly 1,500 Wednesdayites are set to make the trip down south this weekend as Darren Moore’s side look for another opportunity to climb to the top of League One, but with freezing temperatures around the country there have been concerns about whether the game will go ahead.

One game in the league has already fallen foul to the inclement weather after an early decision was made on Accrington Stanley’s game against Portsmouth, with the pitch being deemed ‘unplayable’ on Friday in order to avoid the long trip for Pompey fans.

At this point in time there is no indication that there are concerns about the pitch at Exeter, and Moore and his side have already begun their trip down to Devon ahead of their game at 3pm on Saturday.

Weather forecasts have suggested that temperatures could drop to -3°C overnight, and fans will no doubt be waiting with bated breath for any updates regarding the game – whether it’s good news or bad.

Another element that will be considered by many supporters is the fact that England face France in a World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday evening, and any delay in kick off – for instance – may affect their ability to watch their nation in action.

Several supporters will be setting off in the early hours of tomorrow morning, so may already be down in Exeter if any late decision is made on the tie.

