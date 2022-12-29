News you can trust since 1887
Popular Sheffield Wednesday man makes squad return as Owls name side for Port Vale

Sheffield Wednesday take on Port Vale this evening in their final game of 2022.

By Joe Crann
4 minutes ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 6:51pm

The Owls were back to winning ways earlier in the week as they saw off Fleetwood Town in a hard-fought Boxing Day victory, and they’ll now be looking to finish on a high on home turf before the year comes to an end.

Moore has made two changes to the side that started in that 2-1 win, with Tyreeq Bakinson being replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Callum Paterson taking Lee Gregory’s place – he misses out due to injury.

Port Vale face Sheffield Wednesday with 'no fear' - midfielder recounts 'flukey'...
Meanwhile, he’s not in the starting XI, but there’s a very welcome return to the squad for Dennis Adeniran after months out sidelined after surgery. The midfielder is on the bench, along with Mallik Wilks who was missing v Fleetwood.

Sheffield Wednesday XI:

Cameron Dawson, Liam Palmer, Mark McGuinness, Reece James, Alex Mighten, Marvin Johnson, George Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith.

Port Vale XI:

Jack Stevens, Dan Jones, Connor Hall, Nathan Smith, Ben Garrity, James Wilson, Tom Conlon, Will Forrester, Gavin Massey, Ellis Harrison, Tom Pett.

Elsewhere, in the games that affect the Owls, Ipswich Town travel to Portsmouth as they seek to add another win to their tally in an impressive calendar year, and Plymouth Argyle play host to Wycombe Wanderers.

Wednesday v Vale - Thousands flock to S6 as Owls boss highlights Vale threat