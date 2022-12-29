Popular Sheffield Wednesday man makes squad return as Owls name side for Port Vale

The Owls were back to winning ways earlier in the week as they saw off Fleetwood Town in a hard-fought Boxing Day victory, and they’ll now be looking to finish on a high on home turf before the year comes to an end.
Moore has made two changes to the side that started in that 2-1 win, with Tyreeq Bakinson being replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Callum Paterson taking Lee Gregory’s place – he misses out due to injury.
Meanwhile, he’s not in the starting XI, but there’s a very welcome return to the squad for Dennis Adeniran after months out sidelined after surgery. The midfielder is on the bench, along with Mallik Wilks who was missing v Fleetwood.
Sheffield Wednesday XI:
Cameron Dawson, Liam Palmer, Mark McGuinness, Reece James, Alex Mighten, Marvin Johnson, George Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith.
Port Vale XI:
Jack Stevens, Dan Jones, Connor Hall, Nathan Smith, Ben Garrity, James Wilson, Tom Conlon, Will Forrester, Gavin Massey, Ellis Harrison, Tom Pett.
Elsewhere, in the games that affect the Owls, Ipswich Town travel to Portsmouth as they seek to add another win to their tally in an impressive calendar year, and Plymouth Argyle play host to Wycombe Wanderers.