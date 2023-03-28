News you can trust since 1887
Popular Sheffield Wednesday man admits being keen to extend Owls stay

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Reece James, says that he’d be keen to extend his stay with the club beyond his current loan spell.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 28th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

James has impressed since joining the club on a temporary basis from Blackpool, putting in a number of strong performances over the course of the campaign to play his part in the club’s title charge.

The 29-year-old still has one more year on his contract with the Tangerines once the 2022/23 campaign is over, but he admits that he’d very much be open to making a permanent switch to Hillsborough if it was an option.

For now, though, there’s only one thing on his mind…

“At the moment there haven’t been any conversations for myself with either club really,” he told The Star. “But obviously I’m really enjoying my football, I’m really enjoying my time at the club - you never know what can happen.

“I’m keen for something to happen, but we’ll have to see… I’ve really enjoyed my time here, I’ve loved it. And my main focus is to get the job over the line here...

“There’s not really been any contract with Blackpool, they’ve got their focus and I’ve got mine. Theirs is to stay in the Championship and mine is to get into the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, so that’s what I’m concentrating on.”

Reece James would be keen to stay at Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)
James has played 26 games in all competitions for the Owls during his loan spell so far, and is likely to play a big role in their title push in the coming weeks as the season comes to an end.

