Sheffield Wednesday defender, Reece James, says that he’d be keen to extend his stay with the club beyond his current loan spell.

James has impressed since joining the club on a temporary basis from Blackpool, putting in a number of strong performances over the course of the campaign to play his part in the club’s title charge.

The 29-year-old still has one more year on his contract with the Tangerines once the 2022/23 campaign is over, but he admits that he’d very much be open to making a permanent switch to Hillsborough if it was an option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, though, there’s only one thing on his mind…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the moment there haven’t been any conversations for myself with either club really,” he told The Star. “But obviously I’m really enjoying my football, I’m really enjoying my time at the club - you never know what can happen.

“I’m keen for something to happen, but we’ll have to see… I’ve really enjoyed my time here, I’ve loved it. And my main focus is to get the job over the line here...

“There’s not really been any contract with Blackpool, they’ve got their focus and I’ve got mine. Theirs is to stay in the Championship and mine is to get into the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, so that’s what I’m concentrating on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece James would be keen to stay at Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)