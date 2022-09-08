Sheffield Wednesday’s Plymouth Argyle game being ‘discussed’ following The Queen’s passing

Sheffield Wednesday are due to face Plymouth Argyle this weekend - but it may not go ahead.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening there have been many questions asked about the period of mourning that will follow, and – with regards to the football season – whether games this weekend and in the immediate future will go ahead.

The EFL said this evening, “Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, said in a statement, “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”