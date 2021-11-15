The 21-year-old striker has already netted six times for the League One table-toppers this season but is currently away on international duty with Wales Under-21s and will miss the clash at Home Park.

The Pilgrims could also be without former Owls winger Danny Mayor, who missed their 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday due to illness.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore greets Ryan Lowe of Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Steve Ellis

Now 31, midfielder Mayor made nine appearances for Sheffield Wednesday between 2012 and 2013 before leaving for Bury, where he would later work with Lowe.

He started against the Owls in the 0-0 draw on November 7 that set up the replay along with Jephcott and former England Under-21 international Brendan Galloway, who is another doubt for the game.

Galloway now represents Zimbabwe at international level and has been involved in their final 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which came to an end against Ethiopia in Harare on Sunday.

His manager was unable to confirm exactly when he will return to the UK because he was not set to travel on a direct flight from Zimbabwe.

Mayor had been due to start on the bench last weekend, Lowe said.

He said: “Danny felt a bit of a bug coming on. We got up for a walk (on Saturday morning) and left him in the hotel and his missus was picking him up.