Plymouth Argyle manager admits side ‘rode their luck’ and talks changes of ‘top, top side’ Sheffield Wednesday
Table-topping Plymouth Argyle had luck on their side in their late 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, admitted Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher.
The impressive Devon side had man of the match Michael Cooper to thank for keeping them in a match Wednesday perhaps had the better chances in and won out through goals from Ryan Hardie and Sam Cosgrove after Liam Palmer’s early equaliser.
Owls boss Darren Moore made a number of tactical changes during the clash and speaking afterwards, Schumacher admitted it was a task keeping his side abreast of how they wanted to play.
He said: “We’re always doing our best on the sideline to try to work out what’s going on and to try to get some information onto the pitch.”
He continued: “It feels like it’s such a high standard in the league, that these are the sort of challenges we’ve been coming up against.
“It’s hard. The lads have had to work hard in every single game and show some resilience, show some quality and we did that today."
Josh Windass twice hit the post and Wednesday spurned a handful of chances in the clash, which extends Plymouth’s lead at the top of the division.
“We didn’t have it all our own way,” Schumacher admitted. “Michael [Cooper] made a good save, their keeper made a good save, they hit the post a couple of times.
“Maybe we rode our luck a bit, but against a top, top team like them, maybe we have to do that sometimes.
“We’ve got another three points on the board, another three massive points and we keep moving.”