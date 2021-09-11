Plymouth Argyle boss still backs Sheffield Wednesday for promotion push after putting the Owls to the sword

Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore with Ryan Lowe.

The Owls knew they were going to be in for a tough test against the Pilgrims, but the 2,000-strong Wednesday following were certainly not expecting the sort of performance that they saw as witnessed their side being beaten 3-0.

But Lowe, who played for Wednesday in their 2011/12 League One promotion season, seems to think that things will get better for his old club.

Speaking after his side’s impressive victory at Home Park, the former Owl said, "Today felt like I was at a Premier League game. I couldn’t hear myself and I’ve lost my voice. When we’ve got our numbers like this, the place is going to be electric.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought every man on the pitch and the ones who came on were fantastic. The attention to detail of what we gave them all week was epitomised in that performance.

"We wanted a fast start, we wanted to get in their faces and we wanted goals, crosses and shots, we wanted bodies on the line and a clean sheet. You don't always get them, obviously, but you can see the way we are playing football.

"I have got to say we put a very good Sheffield Wednesday under the cosh. They have got some fantastic players and they are going to be up there, but they came to our home ground today, we have locked horns with them and we have got three points."

He went on to say, “The excitement around the game helped us… Sheffield Wednesday are a massive club. I know, I played there, I know what it means.

"It was a fantastic performance, but we need to keep these performances up, we need to be consistent. We’ve got to keep working and putting games plans together and if they can perform like they did today we’ll win a lot of points.”