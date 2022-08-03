The Dons were unable to get off to a winning start on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Cambridge United, and the first half saw McEachran taken off with an injury that forced his boss to reshuffle the pack 20 minutes after falling behind.

It was a change that the manager will not have wanted to deal with, and when asked about the substitution of the former Chelsea man, Manning said, “He felt his groin a bit. He was sore and didn't feel like he could carry on, so we'll go away and look at it.”

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will be able to make a full recovery in time for Wednesday’s visit to Stadium MK – which will give his boss something to think about.

Meanwhile, young Conor Grant looks set to start against his former club for the first time since leaving at the start of last year.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was snapped up by the Dons after a strong 18 months at Rochdale in both League One and League Two, and started the game against Cambridge a few days ago to make his official debut.

Grant came through the academy at Wednesday prior to leaving the club for an undisclosed fee, and he’ll no doubt be eager to get the chance to show Darren Moore what he’s missing out on.