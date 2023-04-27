News you can trust since 1887
Play-off travel plans of Sheffield Wednesday fans could be thrown into chaos by strike action

The play-off travel plans of hundreds of Sheffield Wednesday supporters could prove a difficult jigsaw to piece together if, as expected, the Owls finish in third place in League One.

By Alex Miller
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST

Train drivers across the country will strike on May 12 as part of a long-running dispute over pay, the ASLEF union have confirmed.

That happens to be the date of the semi-final first leg between whoever finishes third and whoever finishes sixth in the third tier table, posing a headache for the vast number of Wednesdayites who prefer to travel to away days by rail.

Wednesday still have an outside chance of automatic promotion but must win their final two games and hope one or both of Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town take no more than one point from their two outings. Only two points are required for the Owls to secure a third place berth over Barnsley – though even if the Tykes take wins from their two matches, one point could suffice due to goal difference.

Sheffield Wednesday fans will not be able to travel by rail to their play-off semi-final first leg match - if the Owls finish third. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.Sheffield Wednesday fans will not be able to travel by rail to their play-off semi-final first leg match - if the Owls finish third. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Sheffield Wednesday fans will not be able to travel by rail to their play-off semi-final first leg match - if the Owls finish third. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

In the likelihood that Wednesday do finish third they will play at either Bolton Wanderers, Derby County or Peterborough United on May 12.

Should Wednesday finish fourth, their first leg clash will take place on May 13 and will be unaffected.

All major rail companies – including those most prominently used for services between Sheffield and all three possible semi-final destinations – are set to observe a strike that will involve 13,000 drivers. Strikes are also set to take place on May 31 and June 3, the day of the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

It comes after ASLEF rejected an offer from 16 train firms, including a 4% pay rise for two years in a row and changes to conditions – an offer described as ‘risible’ by the union’s General Secretary Mick Whelan, who went on to say the offer was “clearly not designed to be accepted.”

The offer was rejected on the basis it did not keep pace with the cost of living, which rocketed upwards of 10% in the past 12 months to March.

“The blame for this action lies, fairly and squarely, at the feet of the employers who have forced our hand over this by their intransigence,” Whelan said.

Rail companies have described the walkouts as “totally unnecessary.”

