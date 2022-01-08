Hagan had a difficult time out at Hampton & Richmond Borough, only making a handful of appearances as he dealt with a concussion late last year that kept him out of action for a large chunk of his spell away, as well as several matches being cancelled due to Covid.

Now, after it was confirmed that his time with the Beavers had come to an end, The Star understands that he has now returned to training with Wednesday’s U23s as he seeks to get get back up to speed before another potential loan spell.

It’s thought that there is interest being shown in the 20-year-old from the National League North, where a number of his teammates have spent time this season, but that there is a desire for him to get a few games with Wednesday’s U23s before a decision is made on where he might end up.

The former Chelsea youth attacker is now into the final six months of his contract at Wednesday, so will also be assessing his options with regards to what lies ahead for him, and it may well be that a move away from Middlewood Road could be on the cards for next season.

Wednesday have three other players who are due to see their loan moves expire this month, with the immediate futures of Alex Hunt, Ryan Galvin and Josh Dawodu all uncertain at this point in time.