Plan detailed for Reece James as Sheffield Wednesday look to get him back in action

Sheffield Wednesday plan to get Reece James back out on the grass next week as he takes the next step in his recovery.

The defender has been a key contributor in the Owls’ season so far, so the injury he picked up in the 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers this month came as an unwanted blow for manager, Darren Moore.

It was said shortly afterwards that the Blackpool loanee faced a few weeks out as he dealt with some ankle ligament damage, and it would appear that the hope is to have him available for selection again in February.

James, who has played both left wingback and on the left of a back three under Moore, will be itching to get back amongst things, but his manager admits that they’re being cautious with him.

Moore told The Star on Friday, “Next week once he’s back out, running around and getting those multi-directional movements we’ll be able to gauge it more. We hope it’ll be a few weeks, if all goes well, but I don’t want to signify too quickly - we’ll give it a bit more time, because obviously when he comes back we want him to stay back. We don’t want to rush anything.

“He’s still with the medical guys, and it’s too early to say he’ll be back in one, two or three weeks or even four weeks.”

Wednesday have brought in Aden Flint to help ease their defensive concerns following a setback in Michael Ihiekwe’s recovery and the return of Mark McGuinness to Cardiff City, and the loanee could make his debut this afternoon against Fleetwood Town.