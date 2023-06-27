Peterborough United chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, says that Sheffield Wednesday and the rest of the Championship ‘f***ed up again’ by not pursuing Jack Taylor.

The talented midfielder secured a move to Ipswich Town this week after they returned for his signature following three rejected bids in January, and MacAnthony is of the opinion that there should have been more of a clamour for his signature given that he’s ‘one of the best young centre midfielders outside of the Premier League’.

Taking to social media after the move was confirmed, the Posh boss explained why he’d not moved earlier and likened the situation to the one that saw Ivan Toney join Brentford back in 2020.

In a video on his Twitter account, MacAnthony said, “In January, Ipswich made three bids and I turned them down because we wanted to have a chance of promotion.

"Jack was gutted, but I made a promise to Darren we wouldn’t sell any of our key assets. I told him he would have to stay and get us in the play-offs and boy he did that, he was our best player from January onwards… If the gaffer, had been here from day one, he would have scored 20 goals.

“Ipswich came back into the conversation in June and as promised, I facilitated the move. It was the right deal for Jack and our club, don’t believe all you read about the fee, I’m not a mug. It’s a phenomenal deal for us.

“He is one of the best young centre midfielders outside of the Premier League and he will propel Ipswich on a Premier League promotion push… To all the rest of the Championship, you’ve f***ed up again, like with the Ivan Toney deal when you could have come in and you didn’t.

“I wish him nothing but the best of luck. I loved him and his family and I hope Ipswich get promoted because it will be worth a lot of money to us, as is the sell-on and the big transfer fee.”