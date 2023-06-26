Former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, has been placed among the favourites to take over at Barnsley.

Moore is on the search for the next chapter in his managerial career following the shock decision to part ways with the Owls next month, and the expectation is that he shouldn’t take too long to find a new job considering he secured promotion with Wednesday in 2022/23.

The 49-year-old is currently second favourite for the position at Oakwell as the Reds look to replace Michael Duff after he left for Swansea City, with Moore - a former Tyke himself - sitting at 3/1 behind Martin Devaney at 4/6.

Moore has the backing of ex-Barnsley star, Bruce Dyer, who thinks that he’d be a great fit for the position at the League One outfit.

“Darren is everything that represents the community of Barnsley,” Dyer said on Facebook recently. “Loyal, honest, hardworking, a fighter, with a never-say-die attitude… Darren spoke so highly of Barnsley’s team to me on the phone last month. He actually used the word ‘heroic’ about the team.

“Barnsley has a young squad, some great young potential in the academy. This is just my humble opinion. I can see Darren working in collaboration with the Academy staff, U21s staff in Bobby Hassell, Tom Harban, Nicky Eaden to drive this club to another level. I know Darren’s number two (Jamie Smith) really well, I played with him, another great guy and good coach.”