How practice made perfect for Sheffield Wednesday spot kick hero on historic night

Sheffield Wednesday’s history-making comeback came down to hard work and belief on the training ground, according to one of the heroes of the night.

Jack Hunt came off the bench and scored the decisive penalty after Wednesday overturned a 4-0 deficit from the first leg at Peterborough in an incredible night at Hillsborough that will live in the memory of everyone who was there.

An early penalty from Michael Smith set them on their way before Lee Gregory and Reece James made for a grandstand finish which was capped off with Liam palmer’s equaliser with the last kick of the game.

Gregory headed into his own net to hand the advantage back to Posh but Callum Paterson poked home another equaliser to send the match into penalties, where Hunt fired into the top corner at the Kop end to spark amazing scenes on S6.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jack Hunt scores the winning penalty during the shootout of the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Hillsborough Nick Potts/PA Wire.

While the fans played their part in firing up the team, Hunt says meticulous detail through the week set the Owls up for their historic victory.

"The lads were unbelievable over 120 minutes.,” Hunt said. “I'm really lucky I got the chance to come on the pitch.

"The lads were outstanding to get us to penalties. We've practised them all week. It's credit to the manager and coaching staff. Everyone outside doubted us. For us to practise penalties, three each, every day.