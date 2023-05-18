Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan described the Owls’ incredible comeback to reach Wembley as ‘the best match I have ever played in’ with history made at Hillsborough.

Wednesday were 4-0 down from the first leg at Peterborough United and few gave them a hope of making it through to the final at the end of this month.

However, in front of a packed and vocal Hillsborough goals from Michael Smith, Lee Gregory, Reece James and a last gasp equaliser from Liam Palmer took the tie into extra time.

A Gregory own goal had Posh back in front but a Callum Paterson goal took it to penalties where Jack Hunt’s top corner spot kick sealed an amazing win.

Wild celebrations in the Sheffield Wednesday dressing room after a play-off victory over Peterborough United Pic Steve Ellis

Bannan praised the hard work of the team and the belief in the squad, as well as the backing of the fans on the night, but he did have a word for those supporters who chanted ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ after the 4-0 defeat at London Road on Friday.

"Everybody wrote us off. Everybody told us we couldn't do it but it's unbelievable,” he said.

"We've watched comebacks all week. It was all about believing. When we have those fans behind us, anything is possible.

"It's the best game I've ever played in. I'm so happy because all these lads deserve it. I give everything for this club to get us promoted. Everybody wrote us off but we showed we're made of strong stuff. We're only halfway there.

"I’ve had loads of messages but I just stayed with positive people, stayed away from negativity and ignored those messages.

"Those who were booing us last week saying we're not fit to wear the shirt, have a look at this.”

Bannan also took time to acknowledge manaer Darren Moore for his part in preparing the team for an against-the-odds victory.

