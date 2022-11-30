Wednesday started brightly, and nearly took the lead inside the opening five minutes when Sean Fusire and Jake Bradford combined nicely down the right, sliding the ball nicely into the box to Jarvis Thornton – however he was left with his head in his hands as Rogan Ravenhill pulled off a great close-range save.

Their high tempo opening continued as Rio Shipston dictated things from the centre of the park, and Bailey Cadamarteri did excellently to lead the line as held up play and helped the young Owls maintain possession higher up the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cian Flannery, Mackenzie Maltby and Joshua Chapman repelled everything that came their way in defence, and Pierce Charles was dependable dealing with crosses into the box to stop incoming threats.

So when Wednesday took the led in the 17th minute, it came as absolutely no surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shipston stood over a freekick from out wide that was smartly won by Cadamarteri, and his whipped ball into the box proved too much to handle for Ravenhill and his defence, who could only watch it curl in at the far post.

Whether he meant it or not only he’ll know, but the quality of delivery deserved a goal regardless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls remained in charge for the rest of the half, but it wasn’t quite all smiles at the break after Tafadzwa Tapudzai was forced off before the second stanza and Devlan Moses was introduced into the fray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tapudzai had played a crucial role just in front of the Owls’ defence, and his absence in the second half seemed to affect them – almost directly after the change the visitors got themselves back into it, and in a messy way that will have frustrated Andy Holdsworth’s youngsters.

Shipston, such a key figure in the first half, was late into a challenge by the byline, and sent Fabio Jalo sprawling. It was an easy one for the referee, and Barnsley’s numbe nine jumped straight up to calmly slot past Charles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For long periods it was the Reds were asking all the questions, and they nearly took the lead soon afterwards only to see Thornton head one off the line. Wednesday were under pressure, and it took them a while to regain control.

Sheffield Wednesday are into the next round of the FA Youth Cup. (via SWFC YouTube)

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the game went on, though, they did manage to do so to some extent – and things got a bit feisty… So much so that the man in the middle was forced to collar both captains and tell them to calm things down.

Chances, meanwhile, were few and far between. In the end, the two couldn’t be separated and into extra time we went.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides were visibly running out of gusto though. It’s always the case that 90 minutes takes it out of the youngsters on this Hillsborough pitch, so being pushed to 120 is a big ask.

Holdsworth brought on Reece Johnson and Bruno Fernandes to try and freshen things up, but it was the earlier sub, Moses, who went closest to parting the red sea of Barnsley’s defence, only for Ravenhill to keep him out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just like in the first round, penalties were required. And once again, Charles was the hero.

Shipston and Cadamarteri saw their spotkicks saved, but two super stops meant that after Flannery and Moses converted theirs, Fusire could finish the job with a calmly taken fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad