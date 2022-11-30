Barry Bannan reveals coaching plans – and his own Sheffield Wednesday hopes

The midfielder has spoken before of his plans to one day step into the coaching sphere once he calls time on his playing career, and he’s now revealed that he plans on taking the next step on that journey over the summer.

Bannan, 32, has been a key component at Hillsborough for years now, and he continues to spearhead Darren Moore’s side as they aim for promotion out of League One.

One day the midfield maestro could be on the touchline in S6 – but for now, he says he’s got a lot more to give on the field before he considers that.

Speaking to the media, the Owls skipper said, “I want to stay in football, so I’m going to do my badges in the summer so they’re there and it’s done and dusted… So I’ll do my B licence this summer when I’ve got time.

“I’d like to be a manager in the future - I play Football Manager every day on away trips - so that’s the closest I get for now!

“I want to be a manager, whether it’s first team level or academy and work my way up. We’ll see what the future holds.

Barry Bannan hopes to manage Sheffield Wednesday one day. (Steve Ellis)

"But I've got a good couple of years ahead of me on the pitch, I feel good and fresh, I don't feel any older at the minute… I play most games 90 minutes and my body's not once told me I'm feeling old. So until that time comes I’ll focus on my football.”

When the time comes, however, the Scottish international admits that he would love to take on a role with the club that his family ‘live and breathe’…

"I've been here most of my career and my family live and breathe the club,” he said with a smile. “If I was lucky enough to work here one day it would be something I'd love to do but there will be a lot of things in the way of that… But if I’m lucky enough it’s something that I’d love to do.”