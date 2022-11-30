The former England international secured hero status during his time with the Owls, scoring plenty of memorable goals and playing his part in a season that was sadly two wins away from what would have been a famous FA and League Cup double.

Now 61, the dribbling wizard sat down with The Star to discuss his most memorable Wednesday goal, his best teammates at Hillsborough, and how they used to ‘put the Premier League to rights’ on a Tuesday afternoon with a few drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can check out part of our chat with the S6 legend at the top of the page – or here.

Waddle was speaking at the launch of William Hill’s first Home Shop in Hillsborough. Home Shops give customers a unique matchday experience, with another eight going live when the Premier League returns.