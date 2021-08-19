George Byers’ Sheffield Wednesday contract confirmed as he reveals lofty Owls ambitions

Byers, who got his first start for the Owls as they beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 earlier this week, confirmed to The Star that he’s signed a two-year contract at Hillsborough, and admitted that the club’s stacked options in his position should be seen as a positive.

The 25-year-old midfielder will be battling it out with the likes of Barry Bannan, Dennis Adeniran, Lewis Wing, Massimo Luongo and young Fisayo Dele-Bashiru for places in the heart of Darren Moore’s side – but says it’s the best situation to be in.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byers explained, “I think in a team that wants to push and be in the best position that we can be in, you have to have competition for places… We’ve got that here - but that means that when you get your chance then you have to take it, and be consistent if you want to stay in the team.

“I can only see it as a positive, because it makes the players who are playing play well, and if you’re not playing then you’re going to do extra to try and get in.”

The signing of the former Swansea City man, who came on board on a permanent basis despite the Owls’ transfer restrictions, was seen as a bit of a coup for Moore, and the player revealed how much of a role the manager – and his ambitions – had in getting the deal done.

“Speaking to the manager, and having good conversations with him, I saw that my ambitions matched his ambitions… We want to be pushing, getting promotion back into the Championship, then hopefully look to push again and progress as a club and get to that next level.”

George Byers got his first Sheffield Wednesday start on Tuesday night.

Byers already has one assist to his name this season, and he’ll be hoping to get to add to that this weekend if given the nod to start against Rotherham United in what could prove to be Wednesday’s toughest game of the campaign so far.