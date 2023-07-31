Royston Drenthe could follow in the steps of Daniel Craig as the next 007 as his career goes from crazy to crazier.

Ex Sheffield Wednesday and Everton star Royston Drenthe has had his name sensationally thrown into the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

The Dutchman, who has had a penchant for headline-making over his tumultuous playing career, has turned his hand to acting when off the pitch and bookies are taking bets on the 36-year-old becoming the next 007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An image circulating on social media appeared to show one betting company offering 500/1 odds on Drenthe becoming the next James Bond , alongside Stephen Merchant at the same likelihood and next to Jude Law at 200/1 and Benedict Cumberbatch at 150/1.

Drenthe made 15 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday during the 2014/15 Championship campaign during a loan spell from Reading but failed to make much of an impact with the Owls. During his career, as well as playing for Everton, the winger appeared for Real Madrid, Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam.

The player was known more for his off-the-pitch antics between partying and failing to turn up to training over a career that failed to hit the lofty heights expected for the 2007 Under-21s Euros Player of the Tournament.

Drenthe made 15 appearances for the Owls (Image: Getty Images)

Away from football, Drenthe has recorded rap music, opened a clothing store in Rotterdam, worked in care and even been declared bankrupt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player's link to the James Bond role comes after his success as an actor in Dutch crime drama Mocro Maffia. Drenthe played the role of gangster Frenkie Prof and has openly shared how impressed the casting term was by his natural talent.

He told Ladbrokes Fanzone : "When it came to the day of my audition, the casting team couldn't believe it was my first time acting... they were so surprised I'd not done anything like this before.

"They told me they'd let me know whether or not I'd got the job within a couple of weeks, and three days later I heard back from them and was told I was successful.

"I loved it, I'm not going to lie - it was a great experience and something I wouldn't rule out doing again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad