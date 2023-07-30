Where Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Leeds United and others sit in Championship table predicted by 500 EFL fans
A survey of 500 EFL fans has thrown up a prediction of where Sheffield Wednesday and the other 23 Championship clubs will finish this season.
Pulled together by online sportsbook BetVictor, each supporter of clubs around the country was asked to deliver their predicted one-to-24 table, with an average prediction for each club calculated and placed in a final line-up of which clubs will be promoted, which will be challenging and which will be relegated.
Two of Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals are pitted as promotion winners and relegation candidates and there is a prediction of where the Owls will finish themselves as they continue to build under new boss Xisco.
There’s lots of time for things to change before the transfer window closes of course and there’ll no doubt be huge surprises along the way.
But here the wisdom of crowds has taken a stab at how the division will look in May.