A survey of 500 EFL fans has thrown up a prediction of where Sheffield Wednesday and the other 23 Championship clubs will finish this season.

Pulled together by online sportsbook BetVictor, each supporter of clubs around the country was asked to deliver their predicted one-to-24 table, with an average prediction for each club calculated and placed in a final line-up of which clubs will be promoted, which will be challenging and which will be relegated.

Two of Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals are pitted as promotion winners and relegation candidates and there is a prediction of where the Owls will finish themselves as they continue to build under new boss Xisco.

There’s lots of time for things to change before the transfer window closes of course and there’ll no doubt be huge surprises along the way.

But here the wisdom of crowds has taken a stab at how the division will look in May.

1 . Leicester City Promoted at the very first attempt as champions, the wisdom of crowds surmises, Leicester have retained a classy squad despite the departures of key men and in Enzo Maresca have a talented coach.

2 . Leeds United Another big, big club relegated from the Premier League last time out, Leeds have a rebuild to do under Daniel Farke but again have a squad more than capable of challenging at the top end.

3 . Southampton Settled in at third in the fan prediction table, Southampton make up the top three - all of whom tasted the top tier drop last season. In Che Adams they have a striker with a proven goal scoring record at this level. In Russell Martin they have an ambitious manager who will be looking to pull towards automatic promotion.

4 . Middlesbrough Middlesbrough are predicted to repeat their fourth place finish from last season. Michael Carrick enjoyed a stellar start to his managerial career. They fell off in their tilt at the automatic places last time out but will have designs on going better.