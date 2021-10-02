Robinson’s Oxford United haven’t been in the best of form of late, however a 5-1 hammering of Accrington Stanley earlier this week will have put his side in a buoyant mood ahead of their clash with Darren Moore’s Owls.

Wednesday, meanwhile, go into the game on the back of an impressive win over high-flying Wigan Athletic, and will have noted The U’s tough time on the road this season – however their manager thinks they’ve been unlucky in that sense.

Speaking to the media this week, Robinson said, “I’ve been there quite a lot as a manager and it’s a really special place… Having two massive football clubs in the same city breeds a tremendous atmosphere.

“People talk about the away form, but sometimes that can be luck - it can be defining moments in a game that did or didn’t go your way. I don’t think we need to change a great deal of what we’ve been good at on the road. We go there in good form and we’re looking forward to it.”

Oxford are eighth in League One as things stand, while Wednesday are ninth, and a win for either could see them climb into the division’s Play-Off places should results elsewhere go their way.

The two sides lock horns at 3pm this afternoon in their first league meeting at Hillsborough since way back in 1991 – but former Owl, Sam Winnall, will not be able to take part due to illness and Jordan Thorniley (tooth problem) is a doubt.