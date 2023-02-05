During the Stone Age, access to flint was so important in the pursuit of the ability to thrive that people would travel hundreds of miles to obtain it. Sheffield Wednesday only had to go to Stoke.

An imperious performance by new signing Aden Flint was one of several stand-outs as the Owls went top of the table against fellow pace-setters Plymouth Argyle.

Nobody won more headers than the giant centre-half, who stepped into the centre of the back three with huge confidence and laid on a display that hints at an exciting few months ahead for a defence that has equalled the club’s league clean sheet record in early February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls Aden Flint Pic Steve Ellis

Brought in on loan for the rest of the campaign from Stoke City, Flint stepped on for his first start in 125 days since the bottom fell out of his summer transfer to the Potteries.

And playing not like a man with a point to prove but a player comfortable in the role he was asked to settle into, the 33-year-old was the totem on which Wednesday’s clean sheet was built around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His experience and how he was during the match was impressive,” said Owls boss Darren Moore on a top of the table ding-dong performance reminiscent of those of his own playing days.

“He was right up for the game. It was a tremendous first start and he got a standing ovation – and rightly so.

“He did everything you want a commanding centre-half to do. He defended, he put his body on the line, his first time contacts on the ball were great and with the ball at his feet he used it very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was always in the right position at the right time and that shows great experience and a great reading of the game.”

Flint started as part of a defensive re-shuffle inspired in no small part due to the decision to rest Akin Famewo, who was feeling the effects of a busy return from a five-month injury.