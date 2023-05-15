‘Our mess to sort’ – Sheffield Wednesday boss demands more after Owls collapse

‘It's us who have got ourselves into this mess’, says Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore. And they’re going to have a monumental job on getting out of it.

The Owls were thumped 4-0 by Peterborough United on Friday night, with the Posh dealing a blow that almost certainly brought an end to Moore’s promotion hopes after what had been a strong league campaign.

Wednesday have 90 minutes to try and achieve something that has never been done in play-off history before, and their manager admits that he struggled to find any positives from what happened at the Weston Home Stadium last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game he said, "It's been a disappointing night so it's really hard for me to find positives right now… I keep regurgitating my words but we need to reflect on the game, get the group in and sit and have a good chat with them. We need to put this to bed real quickly.

"It's so sore, the disappointment. In terms of us as a group we've not performed and there was so much hope riding on the team. The game didn't play out in any way, shape or form that we wanted. We'll regroup for the second leg…

“It is an uphill task because we're 4-0 down. Nobody is going to give us anything, it's us who have got ourselves into this mess and it's up to us to sort it.”

No club has ever overturned a three or more goal deficit in the second leg of a play-off semifinal since the format began – and Wednesday will need to be lightyears better if they’re going to change that.