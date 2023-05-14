A record crowd turned up to cheer on Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United legends as they battled it out for a good cause in a 4-3 goalfest.

Bathed in the glorious Yorkshire sun, donning the red and blue stripes that have become so synonymous with this city, legends of the Owls and the Blades came together on behalf of young Rio Spurr.

Tommy’s young lad recently got the incredible news that he was all clear after a horrible year where he was diagnosed with Wilms Tumour, but the anaplasia means that there’s sadly a 50% it comes back. So the Spurr family want to be ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, in front of 1472 people, blasts from the past on both sides of the city banded together to help raise money for the cause, and fans were treated to a seven-goal thriller that saw Marcus Tudgay, Danny Webber, and of course Spurr himself, amongst the scorers.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United legends got together in aid of little Rio Spurr on Sunday.

With Big Ron Atkinson and Neil Warnock watching from the dugout, Wednesday broke the deadlock midway through the first half. Chris Brunt shifted the ball onto that trusty left foot and swung a delicious ball into the box, finding the head of another ex-Owls favourite, Tudgay. Paddy Kenny stood no chance.

Fittingly Spurr himself got in on the action next, some nice interplay in the box seeing the ball make its way back to his left, and he finished with the composure of a current striker, let alone a retired left back.

The two-goal lead didn’t last long though, with the Blades former Premier League striker, Danny Webber, being spotted in the box by Williamson and he wasn’t going to miss from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half time came and went, Dean Windas went off to have a beer, and the likes of Leigh Bromby and Matt Hamshaw took to the field.

It wasn’t long until the Blades were level, Webber rolled back the years as he danced past three men before firing past Richard O’Donnell and into the top corner. A Wednesday-leaning crowd groaned, but soon got over it as a heart-warming moment followed...

After Radio Sheffield’s Adam Oxley announced that the attendance was the biggest ever here at OLP there was a round of applause around the venue – including those on the pitch – and

Williamson, creator in the first half, turned goalscorer to make it 3-2 with a cheeky backheel, and it was advantage Blades. Then it was four, Duffy in on the action as the Owls surrendered their first half lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday weren’t done yet, though, and Tudgay certainly wasn’t – receiving the ball on the edge of the box he set himself before smashing it past Kenny from range. 4-3.

They almost got level, too, Richard Wood hitting the crossbar with a header late in the day, but it wasn’t to be. The first Rio Spurr Steel City derby went to those in red, but there was only one real winner that matters – brave little Rio.

"It’s meant the world,” Spurr told the crowd on the final whistle.

Sheffield Wednesday starting XI:

O’Donnell, Buxton, Coughlan, Wood, Spurr, Palmer, Whelan, McGovern, Brunt, Sedgwick, Tudgay. Beevers, Hamshaw, Miller and Pudil all came on.

Sheffield United starting XI:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad