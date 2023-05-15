Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder shocked by Sheffield Wednesday demolition job

Ex-Bolton Wanderers and MK Dons midfielder, Keith Andrews, admits that he didn’t expect Sheffield Wednesday to be beaten the way they were at Peterborough United.

The Owls were left with a huge mountain to climb on Thursday night after being beaten 4-0 in the first leg of their play-off semifinal, a mountain that has never been managed in the history of the format.

No team has ever come from more than two goals behind to reach the final of the play-offs since they were established in English football – and Andrews called the first leg an ‘absolute demolition’.

"I wasn't anticipating this,” he said on Sky Sports. “I really wasn't. Peterborough grew into the game as it wore on, but it was a shell-shocking experience for Sheffield Wednesday and how clinical Peterborough were… The pace caused them so much trouble. It was just an absolute demolition.

"But on the balance of chances, Wednesday will be disappointed with the scoreline. It probably doesn't reflect truly the game but Peterborough were clinical."

Meanwhile, former Reading man, Jobi McAnuff, refused to rule the Owls out completely, but did suggest that it might be too much of an uphill battle for Darren Moore’s for them to pull off a comeback.

"If you're Peterborough you're going up there thinking 'Let's get to 10 or 15 minutes and don't give that crowd an opportunity to get into the game'.

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United heads in the third goal of the game against Sheffield Wednesday. (Joe Dent/JMP)

"That's how they have to approach it. Wednesday have a brilliant home record, that's one thing I will say, but 4-0? I've been going into second legs at 2-0 down where you go into them thinking this is going to be tough.

“But of course if they get that first goal and get that crowd up - but I just can't see it. Surely not with the lead Peterborough have got and the way that they play?"